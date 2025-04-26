Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Six Officers Killed in Plane Crash During Parachute Training in Thailand

Apr 26, 2025

Six officers have been killed in Thailand after their plane crashed into the sea during a test flight for parachute training. The small plane crashed into the water yesterday in the Cha-am district, a coastal resort area about 130 kilometers southwest of Bangkok. Royal Thai Police said five of the officers died at the scene, with a sixth later dying in the hospital. Authorities are examining the aircraft’s black box data recorder to determine the cause of the crash. The officers who died included three pilots, one engineer, and two mechanics.

