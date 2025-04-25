Trump’s Envoy Steve Witkoff Meets Putin in Moscow; Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace Intensifies

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today. Mr. Trump has described this as a key moment in diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Kremlin is ready to reach a deal with the U.S. on Ukraine, though he also said that some elements need to be fine-tuned.

Mr. Lavrov said they are moving in the right direction. However, he declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations or on whether a deal was close. Meanwhile, Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed today by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow.

He was the deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The incident is the second such instance in the last four months in which a Russian military officer has been targeted.