French President calls PM Modi; says France stands firmly with India

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that France stands firmly with India and its people in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Macron condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed deep condolences. He further said that France, along with its allies, will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary.

The heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district, has drawn condemnation from across the world.