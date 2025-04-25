Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President calls PM Modi; says France stands firmly with India

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that France stands firmly with India and its people in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Macron condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed deep condolences. He further said that France, along with its allies, will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary.

The heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district, has drawn condemnation from across the world.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s Envoy Steve Witkoff Meets Putin in Moscow; Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace Intensifies

Apr 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Vladimir, stop’ says Trump after Russian strikes on Kyiv

Apr 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka, USA to finalise bilateral trade agreement

Apr 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s Envoy Steve Witkoff Meets Putin in Moscow; Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace Intensifies

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President calls PM Modi; says France stands firmly with India

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Vladimir, stop’ says Trump after Russian strikes on Kyiv

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka, USA to finalise bilateral trade agreement

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!