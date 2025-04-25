Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

‘Vladimir, stop’ says Trump after Russian strikes on Kyiv

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, which resulted in at least 12 deaths and 90 injuries. Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the attacks, although he refrained from outlining any immediate additional measures against Russia. The US President emphasised that his administration is exerting significant pressure on both sides to bring an end to the conflict. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to meet with President Putin in Moscow later today to discuss potential steps toward a resolution.

The missile strikes mark the deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July and come at a time of increasing pressure on Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider Russian occupation of its territory as part of a peace agreement. Ukrainian President Zelensky responded to the missile attacks by stressing that the United States could adopt a stronger stance against Russia to enforce a ceasefire.

