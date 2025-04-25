Sri Lanka, USA to finalise bilateral trade agreement

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and a Sri Lankan delegation visiting Washington, D.C., have agreed to continue their engagement to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries. The understanding was reached during meetings held in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today by the Sri Lankan government, it was stated that the Sri Lankan delegation met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and submitted original communications outlining Sri Lanka’s proposals for reciprocal tariff arrangements. The discussions focused on addressing past economic challenges and Sri Lanka’s reform efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable recovery. The delegation emphasised Sri Lanka’s willingness to reduce the trade deficit with the United States and remove tariff and non-tariff barriers to promote fair and equitable trade. Ambassador Greer welcomed Sri Lanka’s proposals and expressed hope for early progress.

Subsequently, the Sri Lankan team held further discussions with a USTR delegation led by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, and Director for South Asia, Emily Ashby. Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work toward concluding a comprehensive trade agreement in the shortest possible time.