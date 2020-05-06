Over 14,800 stranded Indians to be brought back from 12 countries

Evacuation exercise, Vande Bharat Mission, to begin from May 7

AMN / NEW DELHI

In one of the largest evacuation exercises named ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the government will operate 64 flights between 7th and 13th of May to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the Corona virus lockdown.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar yesterday said that preparations for the operation has commenced and also urged the stranded individuals to stay in touch with the Indian embassies in their countries.

The 64 flights which will be operated include ten flights from UAE, seven each from Bangladesh,Malaysia, United Kingdom and United States, five each from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Philippines and Kuwait along with two each from Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Out of the total, fifteen flights will bring back people to Kerala followed by eleven flights to Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Seven flights will be flying back people to Maharashtra and Telangana whereas five flights are slated for Gujarat. Maximum number of flights in the first week of repatriation will bring back citizens from the Gulf countries. Meanwhile, Navy has confirmed that three of its ships are on the mission to get back stranded citizens from Maldives and UAE. INS Jalashwa and INS Magar will get back Indians from the Maldives while INS Shardul has been diverted to Dubai to get back the expatriates.