इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2020 01:50:28      انڈین آواز

India constantly working to help other countries: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same.

He said, to stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem and all of us have to fight together to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a Buddh Purnima programme online, which has been organised in honour of victims and frontline warriors of COVID-19.

He said, India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble in the country or across the globe.
The Prime Minister said, Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self realization of India.

He said, with this self realization, India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world.

He said, while making every possible effort to save every countryman, India is also fulfilling its global responsibilities.

Mr. Modi said, every word and preaching of Lord Buddha reinforces India’s commitment to serve humanity. He said Buddha is a synonym of service and dedication.

Mr Modi said, during this difficult time of lockdown due to COVID-19, there are several people who are working round the clock to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts.

He said, all such people deserve appreciation and honour.

