COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
Gujarat, Maharashtra need to focus on more effective surveillance: Centre

AMN / NEW DELHI

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today reviewed preparedness and containment measures taken for COVID-19 management in Gujarat and Maharashtra through video conferencing. Dr Harsh Vardhan assured all support to the states.

After a brief presentation on the status of COVID-19 cases in the States, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed concern regarding the high fatality rate due to COVID-19 in some districts of the states. He said, states need to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing and early diagnosis to reduce high fatality rate.

He also said, proper interventions, screening and testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) / Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases need adequate attention. He stressed that this may prevent spread of infection in other areas. Implementation of effective containment strategy needs be on the top priority of the states to reduce the mortality rate.

Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel and Health Minister and Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope in presence of Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, along with the senior officials from both Centre and States.

