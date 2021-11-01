US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
Over 12 lakh certificates upload online in Mumbai University

AMN

University of Mumbai is on top position in the state in usage of Digi locker facility. In the last 7 years, university has uploaded more than 12 lakh degree certificates on Digilocker. All universities in state have uploaded 24 lakh 88 percent degree certificates on Digi locker.

Universities Director for Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr. Vinod Patil said, University is planning to upload more than 5 lakh degree certificates of last 5 years in 2nd phase.

University has informed that students can login on https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard using aadhar card and mobile number. Using roll number exam, full name and year of exam, students can search for their degree certificate.

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

