Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
RBI keeps key lending rate—repo rate unchanged at 4% for eighth time
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
One million doses of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Dhaka from Serum Institute of India

One million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine arrived in Dhaka on Saturday as commercial supply from the Serum Institute of India (SII). This is the third commercial consignment from the SII taking the total number of vaccines supplied to Bangladesh to 8 million doses.

Government of Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and SII had signed an agreement in December last year for the supply of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh.

SII supplied 5 million doses of the vaccine in January followed by 2 million doses in February before the supply was disrupted due to heavy domestic demand in India caused by the second wave of the Corona pandemic. The supply has resumed after almost six months.

In addition to the commercial supply of COVID 19 vaccines, Bangladesh has also received 3.3 million doses of the vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift from India.

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

