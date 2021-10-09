One million doses of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Dhaka from Serum Institute of India

WEB DESK

One million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine arrived in Dhaka on Saturday as commercial supply from the Serum Institute of India (SII). This is the third commercial consignment from the SII taking the total number of vaccines supplied to Bangladesh to 8 million doses.

Government of Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and SII had signed an agreement in December last year for the supply of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh.

SII supplied 5 million doses of the vaccine in January followed by 2 million doses in February before the supply was disrupted due to heavy domestic demand in India caused by the second wave of the Corona pandemic. The supply has resumed after almost six months.

In addition to the commercial supply of COVID 19 vaccines, Bangladesh has also received 3.3 million doses of the vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift from India.