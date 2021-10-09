Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen on 3-day visit to India

AMN

Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will be on a three-day visit to India from today. During the visit, Ms Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit by the Danish Prime Minister will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in implementation of the Green Strategic Partnership. Both sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the Virtual Summit held in September last year, India and Denmark had established a Green Strategic Partnership. Ms Frederiksen will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark.

