Chinese President says reunification with Taiwan must be achieved, rejects external interference

WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed for the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland amidst heightened tensions with the island.

Speaking in the Great Hall of the People to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the revolution that ended the country’s last imperial dynasty, President Xi said the biggest obstacle to the reunification of China was the “Taiwan independence” force.

In his speech, Xi added the Taiwan issue is one of internal affairs for China and “allows no interference from outside.” “People should not underestimate Chinese people’s determination to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The task of complete reunification of China must be achieved, and it will definitely be achieved,” he said.

Xi said he wanted to see peaceful reunification occur under a “one country two systems” policy, similar to that used in Hong Kong. However, Taiwan rejects this system. Taiwan and mainland China have been separated since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which the defeated Nationalists fled to Taipei. Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state, however, Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the democratic island of about 24 million people.

Xi’s comments came after China sent a record 150 military jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone for four days in a row during this past weekend, in a public show of force. While Xi made no mention of the use of military force in his Saturday speech, Beijing has not ruled out so far the possible use of force to achieve unification. However, his latest remarks were more conciliatory than comments he made on 1st July to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s founding, in which he vowed to “crush” any supporters of Taiwan independence.

The 1911 Revolution led by nationalists headed by Dr Sun Yat-sen ended 2,132 years of imperial rule and 276 years of Manchu rule and heralded the beginning of China’s republican era followed by the formation of People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. Taiwan separated from the PRC in 1949 while fighting a civil war with the CPC headed by Mao Zedong.

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

