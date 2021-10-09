Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
India, Denmark underline warm & friendly relations based on shared principles & values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights

India and Denmark have underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries based on shared principles and values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi, they agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation. Both the Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the positive and encouraging progress in the bilateral relations since they launched the Green Strategic Partnership during their Virtual Summit on 28 September 2020.

Both sides also confirmed their expectation that the bilateral relationship will grow even stronger in the coming years in areas of mutual importance, most significantly within the green sector, but also other priority areas of cooperation including health. The two Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of cultural co-operation and agreed to further strengthen cultural exchanges between India and Denmark. The two Prime Ministers also reconfirmed their commitment to an aspiring and results-oriented Green Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the detailed 5-year Action Plan for the period 2021 to 2026 and noted the progress in its implementation.

The two Prime Ministers shared perspectives on developments in their respective regions, including the worrisome situation in Afghanistan. Thy agreed on the importance of Avoiding further regional destabilization, strengthening regional engagement including regional trade and connectivity, and taking firm steps to counter radicalisation; and maintaining progress on fundamental rights. They also committed to continuing support to the Afghan people, while underlining the need for inclusivity in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism guarantees and respect for human rights, in particular women’s rights, in accordance with UNSC Resolution.

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

