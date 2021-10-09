India, Denmark underline warm & friendly relations based on shared principles & values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights

WEB DESK

India and Denmark have underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries based on shared principles and values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi, they agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation. Both the Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the positive and encouraging progress in the bilateral relations since they launched the Green Strategic Partnership during their Virtual Summit on 28 September 2020.

Both sides also confirmed their expectation that the bilateral relationship will grow even stronger in the coming years in areas of mutual importance, most significantly within the green sector, but also other priority areas of cooperation including health. The two Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of cultural co-operation and agreed to further strengthen cultural exchanges between India and Denmark. The two Prime Ministers also reconfirmed their commitment to an aspiring and results-oriented Green Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the detailed 5-year Action Plan for the period 2021 to 2026 and noted the progress in its implementation.

The two Prime Ministers shared perspectives on developments in their respective regions, including the worrisome situation in Afghanistan. Thy agreed on the importance of Avoiding further regional destabilization, strengthening regional engagement including regional trade and connectivity, and taking firm steps to counter radicalisation; and maintaining progress on fundamental rights. They also committed to continuing support to the Afghan people, while underlining the need for inclusivity in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism guarantees and respect for human rights, in particular women’s rights, in accordance with UNSC Resolution.