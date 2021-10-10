Abdul Qadeer Khan known as brain behind Pakistan’s nuclear programme died

AMN/ WEB DESK

Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the brain behind Pakistan’s nuclear programme, has died at 85. He was suffering from Covid, state-run PTV said. The Pakistani atomic scientist was regarded by West as a dangerous renegade responsible for smuggling Nuclear technology to rogue states.

He was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea. After a confession on national television, Khan was pardoned by then-president Pervez Musharraf but remained under house arrest for years in his palatial Islamabad home.