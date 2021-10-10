Nigeria: 20 people killed in Sokoto state in gunmen attacked market

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 20 people have been killed in Nigeria’s Sokoto state yesterday when gunmen attacked a market and torched cars, according to a state official and local member of parliament. The killings in Sokoto state yesterday came as armed gangs continue to wreak havoc in the northwest of the country.

Idriss Gobir, special adviser to the Sokoto police affairs minister, said the attackers rode on motorcycles and shot sporadically, killing several people. He told the news agency by telephone that bandits in large numbers killed at least 20 people and set nine vehicles on fire. Parts of Sokoto are under a telecommunications blockade as part of a security operation to disrupt the operations of the armed gangs.