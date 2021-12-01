US-based biotech company Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022
Rajya Sabha extends suspension of 12 opposition members
Bangladesh: First transgender elected as Union Parishad Chairperson
Government ready to discuss every issue in Parliament: PM
7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in northern Peru destroys 75 houses, 10 people injured
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2021 01:30:33

Omicron: Revised guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from today

In view of reporting of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 the Union Health Ministry has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from the 1st of December.

The Ministry has mandated submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

India extends COVID-19 guidelines till Dec 31

AMN

India’s Home Ministry has extended the COVID-19 guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, till 31st December.

In an order, the Ministry asked the States and UTs to go for rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals. It said, these international travelers must also be closely tracked and tested as per Health Ministry’s guidelines and the samples of travelers turning positive are sent to the designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories promptly, as per the INSACOG Guidance Document.

The Ministry said, State Surveillance Officers must establish a close coordination with the designated or tagged genome sequencing laboratories for expediting the results of genomic analysis and the States and UTs should immediately undertake necessary public health measures in case presence of variants of concern or variants of interest.

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

