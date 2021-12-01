US-based biotech company Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022
Rajya Sabha extends suspension of 12 opposition members
Bangladesh: First transgender elected as Union Parishad Chairperson
Government ready to discuss every issue in Parliament: PM
7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in northern Peru destroys 75 houses, 10 people injured
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2021 01:30:18      انڈین آواز

India’s GDP grows at 8.4% in second quarter of current fiscal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

India’s Gross domestic product, GDP, for the second quarter of the current fiscal logged fastest growth among major economies in the world. According to the government data released today, GDP of the country grew by 8.4 percent from a year ago.

As per the National Statistics Office, NSO, data, Manufacturing output increased 5.5 percent during the period while construction segment grew 7.5 percent in the second quarter.

The NSO data suggest that household consumption rose in the second quarter, July-September, of FY22 despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting hopes of a quicker recovery in consumer demand in the months ahead. Economy of the country has gained momentum during the quarter as demand in the economy gradually came back to normalcy after coronavirus-related disruptions.

The economy had contracted 7.5 percent in the same period last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz