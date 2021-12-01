India summons Pak Envoy over disrespect to Kartarpur Gurudwara by a model and clothing brand

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Ministry today summoned Pakistani Charge d’affaires to convey deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.

In response to media queries on the incident, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was conveyed that this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

India conveyed that continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities. It was further conveyed that India expects Pakistani authorities to sincerely investigate this matter and take action against those involved.