Olaf Scholz sworn in as Germany’s new Chancellor

WEB DESK

Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as Germany’s new chancellor, bringing to an end Angela Merkel’s historic 16 years as leader. He was voted in by the German parliament, where his three-party coalition has a substantial majority, and given a standing ovation.

His centre-left Social Democrats will govern alongside the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. The handover of power marks an end to Mrs Merkel’s 31-year political career.

63-year-old, Mr Scholz, steered the Social Democrats to election victory in late September, positioning himself as the continuity candidate because he played a key role in the Merkel government as vice-chancellor.

The German parliament, the Bundestag, backed his appointment by 395 votes to 303, and he was then formally appointed as the ninth federal chancellor by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He takes over from Mrs Merkel at 15:00 local time, heading Germany’s first 16-strong cabinet to include as many women as men.

The new government has ambitious plans to fight climate change by phasing out coal early and focusing on renewable energy, but their initial priority will be tackling the coronavirus pandemic.