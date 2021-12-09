India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
Australia to join US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Australia has said it will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was in response to China’s “human rights abuses” in Xinjiang province and Beijing’s reluctance to respond to several issues raised by Canberra.

Athletes would still attend, he added. China has denied any wrongdoing in Xinjiang and said allegations are fabricated. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing in Beijing that China has lodged solemn representation with Australia. He added, Australian politicians were engaged in “political posturing” and no one cares whether they come or not.

Ties between Australia and its top trade partner, China, nosedived after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and sought an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. Beijing responded with tariffs on Australian commodities such as barley, beef, coal and wine. China on Tuesday said the United States would pay the price for its decision and warned of countermeasures in response, without giving any details.

Other US allies including Canada and Japan are also said to be considering diplomatic boycotts of the Games. New Zealand has confirmed it will not send officials due to Covid concerns.

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

