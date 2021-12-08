China warns of ‘resolute countermeasures’ as US announces boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has warned that a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics could harm the dialogue and co-operation between the two countries in important areas and called for politics to be kept out of sports. The US boycott comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually in an effort to ease tensions in bilateral relations.

On Monday, the White House said that US government officials would boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China’s egregious human rights abuses and “atrocities” in Xinjiang, although US athletes are free to travel to Beijing to compete in the games.

The Chinese mission to the United Nations has called the US move a reflection of “its mentality of the Cold War.”