India support democratic transition in Myanmar as a neighboring democracy: MEA
No decision on calling off farmers’ protest, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
Olaf Scholz to be nominated as Germany’s next Chancellor by Parliament tomorrow
India successfully test fire Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Pakistan: Protest in Gwadar intensifies against fishing by illegal Chinese trawlers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2021 05:52:32      انڈین آواز

China warns of ‘resolute countermeasures’ as US announces boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has warned that a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics could harm the dialogue and co-operation between the two countries in important areas and called for politics to be kept out of sports. The US boycott comes just weeks after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met virtually in an effort to ease tensions in bilateral relations.

On Monday, the White House said that US government officials would boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China’s egregious human rights abuses and “atrocities” in Xinjiang, although US athletes are free to travel to Beijing to compete in the games.

The Chinese mission to the United Nations has called the US move a reflection of “its mentality of the Cold War.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz