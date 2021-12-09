Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Prime Minister Hasina in Dhaka

WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla completed his two day official visit to Bangladesh with a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. He conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 50th anniversary of the Maitri Diwas and noted its successful joint celebration in 16 countries in addition to Dhaka and Delhi. He also discussed the forthcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami and Policy Adviser in the Ministry of External Affairs Ashok Malik from the Indian side and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus from the Bangladesh side.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Shringla called on the Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and Road Transport and Highways Minister and Senior Awami League leader Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

He held a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday. Addressing media persons after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Shringla said that increasing connectivity with Bangladesh was among the top priorities of India. He said that 5 out of the 6 railway lines between the two countries are in operation and the sixth one, Akhaura-Agartala railway, will be completed next year. He said India wants to promote eco-friendly railway and waterway connectivity with Bangladesh.

The two Foreign Secretaries also discussed the new and emerging areas of cooperation including eco-friendly transportation, green technology and renewable energy.

Both the Foreign Secretaries reviewed the progress of the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment, border management, connectivity, water resource management, power, energy and cooperation in the health sector specially the COVID 19 pandemic.