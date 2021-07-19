PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2021 08:10:30      انڈین آواز

Odisha: Preparations in full swing in Puri for BaahudaaYaatra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Odisha, preparations are in full swing in the holy city of Puri to conduct the return car festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings tomorrow. Known as ‘BaahudaaYaatra’, the return car festival marks the home coming of the deities to their divine abode Sri Jagannath Temple after a sojourn in Sri Gundicha Temple- both the temples being apart by about three kilometres.

The BahudaaYatra falls on the 9th day of the Rath Yatra i.e. when the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Suvadra along with the Sudarshan Chakra visit Sri Gundicha temple in their respective raths . All rituals are going on as per tradition and amid all COVID-19 protocols. Like in the Car festival that was celebrated on the 12th of this month, in the Return car festival too only the servitors would be allowed to pull the holy chariots and only after being tested negative for the virus.

The district administration of Puri has decided to clamp curfew in the city from tonight to prevent any congregation in and around the Badadanda or the Grand Road on which the juggernauts will roll majestically down to the Sri Mandir tomorrow. Meanwhile, Odisha today reported 1,648 fresh cases as against 2,492 recoveries, thereby bringing the active caseload down to a little over 20 thousand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Coaches promise better showing by Indian Hockey Teams at Tokyo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team coaches on Saturday promised better show ...

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

خبرنامہ

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz