Odisha: Preparations in full swing in Puri for BaahudaaYaatra

In Odisha, preparations are in full swing in the holy city of Puri to conduct the return car festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings tomorrow. Known as ‘BaahudaaYaatra’, the return car festival marks the home coming of the deities to their divine abode Sri Jagannath Temple after a sojourn in Sri Gundicha Temple- both the temples being apart by about three kilometres.

The BahudaaYatra falls on the 9th day of the Rath Yatra i.e. when the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Suvadra along with the Sudarshan Chakra visit Sri Gundicha temple in their respective raths . All rituals are going on as per tradition and amid all COVID-19 protocols. Like in the Car festival that was celebrated on the 12th of this month, in the Return car festival too only the servitors would be allowed to pull the holy chariots and only after being tested negative for the virus.

The district administration of Puri has decided to clamp curfew in the city from tonight to prevent any congregation in and around the Badadanda or the Grand Road on which the juggernauts will roll majestically down to the Sri Mandir tomorrow. Meanwhile, Odisha today reported 1,648 fresh cases as against 2,492 recoveries, thereby bringing the active caseload down to a little over 20 thousand.