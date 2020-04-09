Number of corona positive cases reach 410 in UP

WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of corona positive cases has reached 410 and more than half of these cases are related with members of Tabligi Jamaat group. The spread of COVID-19 is now in 40 districts and 4 persons have lost their life due to the virus. Government has again appealed to the people of state that they must wear mask before coming out of their homes since it has been made mandatory under epidemic act.

Additional chief Secretary home Awanish Kumar Awasthi today said that doorstep home delivery system is working in the sealed hotspots of 15 districts in state and process of sanitization has started. He requested everyone in state to download Arogya Setu App which is launched by central government and very useful in getting information regarding the fight with COVID-19. Mr. Awasthi said that state government has provided 1 thousand rupees to around 12 lakh labourers of state. The state cabinet has yesterday decided to cut the salaries of ministers, including the chief minister, and legislators by 30% and suspend the Vidhayak Nidhi for one year as part of measures to provide funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This amount will be transferred to UP Covid Care Fund.