3,72,428 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
Corona Crisis: Bangladesh extends general holidays till 24 April
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,01,732
516 patients recovered in India so far
UAE conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days
UK announces charter flights to rescue stranded Britishers from South India
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,011 lives, infects over 490,008
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2020 03:20:25      انڈین آواز
Punjab extends lockdown period till 1st of May

AMN

AMN

With 21 more cases in Punjab, the total number of positive cases reported so far in the state has risen to 151.

11 cases from SAS Nagar Mohali, eight from Pathankot, one from Sangrur and one from Jalandhar have been reported positive. Now total cases under treatment have risen to 120. One Covid 19 patient has died in Jalandhar and two patients cured today.

So far in the state total 11 deaths have been reported and 20patients have been cured. Now Mohali (SAS Nagar) district has maximum 48 Covid 19 patients in the state.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that the decision to extend curfew till May 1 has been taken in view of apprehensions of community spread of Covid- 19 and rising number of positive cases in the state. He said, the medical community was also of the view the battle against Covid-19 could be won by extending the curfew or lockdown.

Chief Minister said, he will inform about the decision to the Prime minister Narendra Modi during his getting with State chief ministers tomorrow. Notably, today 21 more cases have been reported positive in the state and 10 out of them are from Jawahar village of Mohali , where Tabligi Jamat people had stayed.

