Punjab extends lockdown period till 1st of May

AMN

With 21 more cases in Punjab, the total number of positive cases reported so far in the state has risen to 151.

11 cases from SAS Nagar Mohali, eight from Pathankot, one from Sangrur and one from Jalandhar have been reported positive. Now total cases under treatment have risen to 120. One Covid 19 patient has died in Jalandhar and two patients cured today.

So far in the state total 11 deaths have been reported and 20patients have been cured. Now Mohali (SAS Nagar) district has maximum 48 Covid 19 patients in the state.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that the decision to extend curfew till May 1 has been taken in view of apprehensions of community spread of Covid- 19 and rising number of positive cases in the state. He said, the medical community was also of the view the battle against Covid-19 could be won by extending the curfew or lockdown.

Chief Minister said, he will inform about the decision to the Prime minister Narendra Modi during his getting with State chief ministers tomorrow. Notably, today 21 more cases have been reported positive in the state and 10 out of them are from Jawahar village of Mohali , where Tabligi Jamat people had stayed.