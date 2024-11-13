The Indian Awaaz

NTPC Green Energy IPO to begin from Nov. 19

Nov 13, 2024

The NTPC Green Energy IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, and will close on Friday, November 22.

The NTPC Green Energy Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

The allocation to anchor investors for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 18.

