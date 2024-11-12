Final trade Nov 12: Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000

Domestic benchmark equity indices today plunged over one per cent, amid a sell-off across sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 821 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 78,675, while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 258 points, or 1.07, to settle at 23,883.

The broader market at the Bombay Stock Exchange also ended in negative territory. The Mid-Cap index fell nearly one per cent and the Small-Cap index shed over 1.2 per cent.

In the Sensex index, 25 out of 30 companies logged losses. In the top laggards, NTPC tumbled over three per cent, HDFC Bank shed over 2.7 per cent and Asian Paints fell over 2.6 per cent. Conversely, among the top gainers, Infosys increased nearly half per cent, Sun Pharma rose over 0.2 per cent and ICICI Bank gained 0.1 per cent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 18 out of 20 sectors ended with losses. In the top laggards, Power declined over 2.7 per cent, Utilities dropped 2.2 per cent, and Capital Goods shed over 2.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the two gainers were, Realty added 0.14 percent and Focused IT was marginally up 0.07 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 1,224 companies advanced and 2,744 declined while 93 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 54 companies hit their 52-week high while 61 hit their 52-week low.