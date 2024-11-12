India’s industrial production rises 3.1% in Sept

A R DAS

India’s industrial output rose to 3.1 per cent in September 2024, driven by a rebound in manufacturing activity, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in India witnessed a contraction of 0.1 per cent in August.

Among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing output climbed 3.9 per cent in September, while electricity generation grew 0.5 per cent and mining activity increased 0.2 per cent, as per the data.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in September 2024 over September 2023 stood at 1.8 per cent in Primary goods, 2.8 per cent in Capital goods, 4.2 per cent in Intermediate goods, 3.3 per cent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods, 6.5 per cent in Consumer durables and two per cent in Consumer non-durable.