The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s industrial production rises 3.1% in Sept

Nov 12, 2024

A R DAS

India’s industrial output rose to 3.1 per cent in September 2024, driven by a rebound in manufacturing activity, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in India witnessed a contraction of 0.1 per cent in August.

Among the three major components of IIP, manufacturing output climbed 3.9 per cent in September, while electricity generation grew 0.5 per cent and mining activity increased 0.2 per cent, as per the data.

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in September 2024 over September 2023 stood at 1.8 per cent in Primary goods, 2.8 per cent in Capital goods, 4.2 per cent in Intermediate goods, 3.3 per cent in Infrastructure or Construction Goods, 6.5 per cent in Consumer durables and two per cent in Consumer non-durable.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final trade Nov 12: Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000

Nov 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman meets first Deputy PM of Russia

Nov 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Renewable Energy sector surges by 24.2 GW

Nov 12, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump names Elise Stefanik as UN permanent representative

November 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final trade Nov 12: Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000

November 12, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s industrial production rises 3.1% in Sept

November 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 6 killed in Dehradun road accident

November 12, 2024