43rd India International Trade Fair to begin on Nov 14 with theme ‘Viksit Bharat in 2047’

AMN

The 43rd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will begin at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi tomorrow. The theme of this year’s fair is Viksit Bharat in 2047. The focus state this year is Jharkhand, while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the partner states.

This year promises an array of stalls from across India and several foreign countries.

Here’s everything you need to know about securing your entry:

Ticket Purchase Options: This year, tickets are readily available both online and offline

Online Platforms:

Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi Mobile App

Bharat Mandapam Mobile App

Official ITPO Website (www.indiatradefair.com)

DMRC Website (www.itpo.autope.in)

These platforms offer convenient QR ticket purchases.

Offline Purchase: Tickets are also available for purchase at 55 designated metro stations across Delhi. The Delhi Metro has selected most terminating stations on all lines, including Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Shiv Vihar, Samaypur Badli, Noida Electronic City and Millennium City Center Gurugram. Tickets will also be available at major interchange stations like Inderlok, New Delhi, Azadpur, and Hauz Khas.

Ticket Pricing: Ticket prices vary depending on the day and age group:

November 14 to November 18 (Business Days) and Weekends: General tickets are priced at Rs 150, while children’s tickets are Rs 60.

From November 19 Onwards: General tickets are available at a reduced price of Rs 80, and children’s tickets are Rs 40.

Entry Gates, and Timings:

The International Trade Fair is accessible via the Supreme Court Metro Station. Public entry to Pragati Maidan is through Gate No. 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gate No. 6 and 10 (Mathura Road). The fair welcomes visitors from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm daily.