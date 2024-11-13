The Indian Awaaz

India’s fish production rises from 96 to 176 lakh tonnes in a decade: Minister

Nov 13, 2024

AMN / ITANAGAR

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh reviewed various central government schemes in Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar today.

After the review meeting speaking to media, Mr. Singh said that the fish production in the country has increased significantly in the last 10 years. He said, that in 2014 the total fish production was 96 lakh tonnes and today it is 176 lakh tonnes. He added that of these 176 lakh tonnes, 132 lakh tonnes are the contribution by the inland fishing. Mr Singh said that Arunachal Pradesh has a lot of potential in the fishery sector. He said, if all the water bodies in the state are developed, then it can create immense possibilities. He added that with this Arunachal Pradesh can become self-sufficient in fish production and also export to other states.

The minister said that the Government’s vision is to make the North-eastern states developed and self-sufficient. He said to achieve this goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all the ministries to pay special attention and visit the region to understand the issues and solve those as soon as possible. Mr Singh is on a two-day tour to Arunachal Pradesh. He visited Model Fish Farm at Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district and also interacted with farmers at Ziro in Lower Subansiri District yesterday.

