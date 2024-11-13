The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FSSAI directs E-commerce FBOs to ensure minimum 30% shelf life for delivered products to enhance food safety standards

Nov 13, 2024

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked the e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to adopt practices to ensure a minimum shelf life of 30 percent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer, to strengthen food safety standards within the e-commerce sector. FSSAI convened a meeting in the National Capital yesterday with e-commerce FBOs to reinforce compliance requirements for ecommerce FBOs. The session was attended by over 200 participants.

The FSSAI cautioned FBOs against making unsupported claims online. FSSAI CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao said, the advisory would prevent misleading information and protect consumers’ right to accurate product details. Ms Rao reiterated the mandate that no FBO can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI license or Registration, emphasising the critical need for regulatory compliance.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s fish production rises from 96 to 176 lakh tonnes in a decade: Minister

Nov 13, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

43rd India International Trade Fair to begin on Nov 14 with theme ‘Viksit Bharat in 2047’

Nov 13, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

NTPC Green Energy IPO to begin from Nov. 19

Nov 13, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FSSAI directs E-commerce FBOs to ensure minimum 30% shelf life for delivered products to enhance food safety standards

November 13, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amaravati capital project gets major boost with ₹13,500 crore loan from World Bank and ADB

November 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India reiterates support for a two-state solution to resolve Palestine issue

November 13, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s fish production rises from 96 to 176 lakh tonnes in a decade: Minister

November 13, 2024