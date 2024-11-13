FSSAI directs E-commerce FBOs to ensure minimum 30% shelf life for delivered products to enhance food safety standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked the e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to adopt practices to ensure a minimum shelf life of 30 percent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer, to strengthen food safety standards within the e-commerce sector. FSSAI convened a meeting in the National Capital yesterday with e-commerce FBOs to reinforce compliance requirements for ecommerce FBOs. The session was attended by over 200 participants.

The FSSAI cautioned FBOs against making unsupported claims online. FSSAI CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao said, the advisory would prevent misleading information and protect consumers’ right to accurate product details. Ms Rao reiterated the mandate that no FBO can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI license or Registration, emphasising the critical need for regulatory compliance.