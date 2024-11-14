The Indian Awaaz

Mines Ministry, IEA organise workshop on critical mineral recycling

Nov 13, 2024

AMN

The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA), organized a workshop on critical mineral recycling in New Delhi today. Addressing the event, the Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, V. L. Kantha Rao, emphasized the importance of critical mineral recycling for the country’s energy transition, creating a strategic advantage in cleaner energy, generating employment, and providing supply chain security. Mr Rao also noted that India’s focus on critical minerals aligns with its energy ambitions, industry needs, and climate goals. During the workshop, panel discussions were held on key areas such as emerging global recycling technologies and critical mineral recycling business models.

