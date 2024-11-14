India’s largest apparel trade show showcases over 150 brands in Dubai

AMN / WEB DESK

The 2nd edition of Brands of India, organized by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), has gathered over 150 Indian apparel brands and white-label manufacturers at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This premier trade event offers a unique sourcing opportunity for retailers, chain and department stores, boutique outlets, wholesalers, agents, distributors, importers, traders, e-commerce platforms, and buying houses from around the world to procure “Made in India” textiles and other value-added products.

Supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the Indian Missions in the UAE, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), TEXMAS (Dubai), and the Readymade Garments Merchants Group (Dubai), the event aims to foster business growth and partnerships, primarily within the MENA region. The trade show has attracted significant interest, with over 1,200 retailers, wholesalers, and importers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, Algeria, the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Singapore, South Africa, and other countries.

The event was inaugurated by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to the UAE. Leveraging the benefits of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which eliminates the 5% import duty on Ready Made Garments (RMG), Brands of India further bolsters India’s competitive edge in the region, particularly against major global players. The standout features of Indian apparel manufacturing include cost-effective labour, the ability to fulfil small orders at competitive prices, decades of expertise in white-label manufacturing for leading global brands, and timely deliveries supported by efficient logistics systems.

CMAI, representing the Indian apparel industry with over 5,000 members and supporting more than 25,000 retailers nationwide, has promoted the show extensively, inviting international buyers from more than 60 countries. The event is poised to strengthen business ties and create new opportunities for Indian manufacturers in the global market. The three-day fair will conclude on November 14th.

