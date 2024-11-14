Nov 13: Nifty, Sensex extend slump for 5th consecutive day

Domestic Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex deepened their slump today, marking their fifth consecutive day of loss. Both indices recorded their steepest drops in five months in early trade, with a broad-based sectoral sell-off amplifying the slide. At close, Sensex was down 984 points or 1.25 per cent at 77,691 and the Nifty dipped 324 points or 1.36 per cent at 23,559.

The broader market at the Bombay Stock Exchange followed the downward trend, as Mid-cap slid over two and a half per cent while small-cap indices lost more than three per cent.

In the Sensex index, 27 out of 30 companies logged losses. In the top laggards, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra tumbled over three per cent each while Adani Ports shed 2.83 per cent.

Conversely, among top gainers, NTPC increased 0.21 per cent, Tata Motors rose 0.18 per cent and Infosys gained 0.02 per cent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, all sectors ended the trade in negative territory. In the top laggards, Industrials declined 2.95 per cent, commodities dropped 2.45 per cent and services shed over 2.5 per cent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 3,299 companies declined and 670 advanced while 98 remained unchanged.

At the National Stock Exchange, 16 companies hit their 52-week high while 168 hit their 52-week low.