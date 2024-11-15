The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s export performance during April–Oct 2024 shows strong growth

Nov 14, 2024

India’s export performance from April-October 2024 has shown strong growth, with an overall increase of 7.28 percent. The total export is 468.27 billion dollars which is more than a 7 percent increase from 436.48 billion dollars year-on-year. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry today, merchandise exports alone reached 252.28 billion dollars, marking a steady growth of 3.18 percent compared to 244.51 billion dollars in the same period last year.

On the service exports front, the estimated value of service exports during April-October 2024 stands at 215.98 billion dollars, a significant jump from 191.97 billion dollars in the previous year, reflecting growth of over 12 percent.

Post Views: 12

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt investing in digital public infrastructure to enable digital transactions: FM Sitharaman

Nov 15, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nov 13: Nifty, Sensex extend slump for 5th consecutive day

Nov 14, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s largest apparel trade show showcases over 150 brands in Dubai

Nov 14, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt investing in digital public infrastructure to enable digital transactions: FM Sitharaman

November 15, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Inflation rises in October due to higher prices of commodities

November 15, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka parliamentary Elections: counting of votes underway    

November 15, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajasthan: Tonk candidate Naresh Meena arrested day after he slapped SDM

November 15, 2024