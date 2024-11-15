India’s export performance during April–Oct 2024 shows strong growth

India’s export performance from April-October 2024 has shown strong growth, with an overall increase of 7.28 percent. The total export is 468.27 billion dollars which is more than a 7 percent increase from 436.48 billion dollars year-on-year. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry today, merchandise exports alone reached 252.28 billion dollars, marking a steady growth of 3.18 percent compared to 244.51 billion dollars in the same period last year.

On the service exports front, the estimated value of service exports during April-October 2024 stands at 215.98 billion dollars, a significant jump from 191.97 billion dollars in the previous year, reflecting growth of over 12 percent.

