National Test Agency, NTA has postponed the UGC NET December 2024 exam which was scheduled on Wednesday. In a statement, NTA said, it has received representations to postpone the UGC NET examination on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festivals on 15th January. The new date of the exam will be announced later. NTA said the examination scheduled on 16th January will be conducted as per the earlier schedule.

