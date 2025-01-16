The Indian Awaaz

UGC debars 3 Universities from enrolling for PhD programme

Jan 17, 2025
UGC debarred three Universities for 5 yrs from enrolling for PhD programme

The University Grants Commission has debarred three universities in Rajasthan from enrolling scholars under the PhD program for the next five years, starting from the academic year 2025-26. These universities are OPJS University, Sunrise University, and Singhania University. This decision was taken after the standing committee found that the universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. Regulations and also the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees. In a public notice issued by the commission, it was stated that these universities were allowed to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the UGC PhD, but the responses were not satisfactory.

