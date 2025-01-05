Japanese delegation visits AMU

ALIGARH

A Japanese delegation led by Prof Tomoko Morikawa, University of Tokyo visited the Centre of Advanced Study, Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University AMU to explore and discuss the prospects of a joint programme funded by the Japanese government under the aegis of the Japan Society for Promotion of Science.

The other members of the Japanese delegation included Prof Ryuto Shimada, University of Tokyo and Dr Naofumi ABE, Ochanomizu University, Tokyo.

In her interaction with the delegation, AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon assured of all possible help in joint academic exchange programmes between AMU and Japanese universities.

Prof Morikawa will lead the Japanese side of scholars.

Prof Ishrat Alam, Department of History, who will lead the Indian side of scholars, informed that under the joint programme, seminars, conferences and panel discussions will be held in the next three years.

He said that the delegation saw the impressive collection of sources at the Centre of Advanced Study’s library and at the Maulana Azad Library where Prof Nishat Fatima, University Librarian facilitated their reception and led them to the rare collections section.