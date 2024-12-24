Medical profession not just means of livelihood but a sacred responsibility: President Murmu

PRESIDENT OF INDIA GRACES CONVOCATION CEREMONY OF VARDHMAN MAHAVIR MEDICAL COLLEGE AND SAFDARJUNG HOSPITAL

ANDALIB AKHTER

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that the medical profession is not just a means of livelihood, but a profession that brings with it the sacred responsibility of reducing people’s suffering, treating the sick, and contributing to the well-being of society. She said ​​a doctor’s role should not only be that of a physician but also that of a compassionate healer.

Addressing the 6th convocation of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, the President said that the increasing use of technology in the medical field has made collaboration between medical and engineering institutions extremely important. She said that experiments in Artificial Intelligence, mRNA technology, Robotics and 3D Bioprinting are going to bring about massive changes in the medical field.

She said, that Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital can collaborate with engineering and technology institutes located in Delhi for research and innovation. The President said that interdisciplinary knowledge sharing would be in everyone’s interest.

President Murmu said that young doctors will play an important role in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. She said, it should be their resolution to bring India to the forefront ​​in the field of healthcare through education, research and entrepreneurship.

The President said that in the last few years, the Government of India has taken several important steps towards creating a Healthy India. She said these efforts are yielding positive results.

The President expressed happiness that in the NIRF India ranking, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital is among the top 20 medical institutions. She noted that on average ten thousand people every day from all over the country come to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. President Murmu expressed happiness that the hospital keeps taking new initiatives constantly for the safety and convenience of patients. She said, state-of-the-art facilities like robotic renal transplant, robotic cardiothoracic surgery and bone marrow transplant are available to patients at low cost.

A total of 403 Degrees were awarded to students from DM, MCh, MD, MS, and MBBS programs who successfully completed their training. The President also awarded medals to meritorious students in recognition of their exceptional academic achievements. The Annual Report of the institution was released on the occasion.

In his address, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated all the students and their parents for their hard work and sacrifice. He said, this celebratory occasion also marks recognition for the numerous achievements made by the students of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital which are amongst the most prestigious medical institutes in the country.

Mr Nadda said, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital are amongst the busiest medical institute in the country and their medical professionalism is recognised everywhere. He said, being doctors does not only entail curing diseases, it also involves understanding humanity. He said, excellence, values and empathy are key traits to success.