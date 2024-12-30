AIIMS to set up Critical Care Block at premises of Trauma Centre

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will set up a Critical Care Block at the premises of the Trauma Centre. Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday,

Director of AIIMS, M. Srinivas, said that the 200-bedded Critical Care Block will provide treatment to patients who are in critical condition and need immediate treatment. He said that the budget has been allocated for the required infrastructure and the Critical Care Block will start functioning within the next two years. Mr. Srinivas added that it will reduce the burden on the emergency department at AIIMS, where 700 to 800 patients reach every day.

The AIIMS director said the department is also working on the One AIIMS referral and Teleconsultation network. This will enable seamless patient movement between AIIMS across the country and other institutes of national importance. He said that more than 50 lakh patients visit annually for treatment and the department conducts three lakh operations per year.