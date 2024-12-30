The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

AIIMS to set up Critical Care Block at premises of Trauma Centre

Dec 30, 2024
AIIMS to set up Critical Care Block at premises of Trauma Centre

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will set up a Critical Care Block at the premises of the Trauma Centre. Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday,

Director of AIIMS, M. Srinivas, said that the 200-bedded Critical Care Block will provide treatment to patients who are in critical condition and need immediate treatment. He said that the budget has been allocated for the required infrastructure and the Critical Care Block will start functioning within the next two years. Mr. Srinivas added that it will reduce the burden on the emergency department at AIIMS, where 700 to 800 patients reach every day.

The AIIMS director said the department is also working on the One AIIMS referral and Teleconsultation network. This will enable seamless patient movement between AIIMS across the country and other institutes of national importance. He said that more than 50 lakh patients visit annually for treatment and the department conducts three lakh operations per year.

Related Post

CAMPUS HEALTH

Medical profession not just means of livelihood but a sacred responsibility: President Murmu

Dec 24, 2024
HEALTH

Iodine Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Consequences and Rewards of Iodization

Dec 22, 2024
HEALTH

Madhya Pradesh will be TB-free by year 2025: CM Dr. Yadav

Dec 22, 2024

You missed

NCR DELHI OTHER TOP STORIES

Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests if AAP retains Delhi: Kejriwal

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सरकार बनी तो पुजारियों-ग्रंथियों को हर महीने देंगे 18000: केजरीवाल

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment

BJP का ‘डबल इंजन’ युवाओं पर ‘डबल अत्याचार’ का प्रतीक: प्रियंका

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

देश के ‘बहुजनों’ के साथ बर्बर-अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा: राहुल

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment