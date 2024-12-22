The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Iodine Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Consequences and Rewards of Iodization

Dec 22, 2024

Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar

Iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) refer to the ill effects of iodine deficiency in a population that can be prevented by ensuring an adequate iodine intake.

Iodine deficiency impacts physical growth as well as brain development. It can cause Goiter, Cretinism, spontaneous abortions, stillbirths, congenital disabilities, speech and hearing defects, squint, psychomotor defects, lower IQ, and mental handicap.

About 30% of children in India are born in geographical areas where iodine deficiency is common. Approximately 30-70% of these children develop a loss of energy and hypothyroidism. Iodine deficiency is preventive. 

Rock salt, which does not contain iodine, was primarily consumed earlier in the northern hills. Iodine deficiency is most prevalent in north and north-eastern India. The government banned non-iodized salt in Jammu and Kashmir. However, this was implemented much later. The government made it mandatory that only iodized salt be distributed. 

IDD in Jammu and Kashmir rose more than twofold between 1995 and 2009. In 2009, the goiter prevalence was the highest in Pulwama and the lowest in Srinagar. Further, Himachal Pradesh has been known to be endemic for IDD since 1956. 

IDD treatment and preventive measures should be frequently monitored. The International Council for Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD), supported by the WHO and UNICEF and with 700 multidisciplinary professionals from more than 100 countries, is committed to providing technical assistance to national programs for IDD elimination (1986). 

The WHO Universal Salt Iodization (USI) policy has been widely adopted. It requires the iodization of all food for human and animal consumption through iodized salt (25-40 mg l/kilo) intake. 

 Thyroid hormone is essential for normal somatic and neurological development. Iodine deficiency leads to thyroid hormone deficiency at critical periods of brain development that leads to irreversible neurological damage. Prevention of iodine deficiency is essential.

Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar is Endocrinologist, Centre for Diabetes and Endocrine Care, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, India 

Related Post

HEALTH

Madhya Pradesh will be TB-free by year 2025: CM Dr. Yadav

Dec 22, 2024
HEALTH

Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony

Dec 21, 2024
HEALTH

India shows remarkable progress in malaria reduction: WHO

Dec 21, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Iodine Deficiency in India: Prevalence, Consequences and Rewards of Iodization

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

13 people killed in 2 separate stampedes in Nigeria

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia ready to normalize relations with US without detriment to its interests — Putin

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian defence ministry says it downed 42 Ukrainian drones overnight

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment