Madhya Pradesh will be TB-free by year 2025: CM Dr. Yadav

TB free campaign to run along with Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan

Bhopal : Saturday, December 21

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that extensive publicity is being done for the TB-free campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Necessary instructions have also been issued at the district level.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh will be made completely free of TB. We are continuously working in this direction. Work is being done especially in dense settlements and other places. There are more than 2 thousand such Gram Panchayats in Madhya Pradesh that have become completely TB-free.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that today 56 gram panchayats of Ujjain district are also being declared TB-free. To make Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mission a complete success in Madhya Pradesh, the state will be completely TB-free by 2025.A meeting was held in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda for a 100-day rapid TB elimination campaign and to make India TB-free. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav joined the video conferencing from Ujjain. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan as well as other states also participated in this video conferencing.Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in distributing food baskets. More than 3 thousand camps have been organized in the state.

Along with this, more than 122 public awareness rallies have also been taken out. Not only this, more than 5 thousand people have taken oath to become Nikshay Mitra. A comprehensive campaign is being run in Madhya Pradesh for which special TB screening campaigns are also being run in industries, factories, brick kilns, and dense settlements.TB elimination campaign will run along with Jankalyan Abhiyan Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that along with the Mukhya Mantri Jankalyan Abhiyan, a special 40-day campaign will be run in the state, in which Nikshay Mitras are being created by giving comprehensive information about TB testing and its treatment. In the Jan Kalyan Abhiyan running till 26 January, work will be done with full force in Madhya Pradesh to make it TB-free.

Union Health Minister Shri. Nadda said that on the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has to be made TB-free by 2025. For this, all the states should work at their own level. TB patients are being found in 347 districts of the country, and they should be tested extensively. Along with arrangements for their treatment, health, and nutrition, extensive publicity should be ensured for public awareness.Union Health Minister Shri Nadda said that patients should be tested and proper treatment facilities should be started for them.

For this, a work plan should be prepared along with a wide-scale publicity campaign. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed their views in the video conferencing of the Union Health Minister.