Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony

World Meditation Day-21 December

First-ever World Meditation Day is being observed today, marking a global initiative to promote well-being, peace and mindfulness across the world. The day highlights the practice’s universal potential to address contemporary global challenges, including stress, violence, and societal discord.

Recently the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by India, to designate the 21st of December as World Meditation Day. This historic event marks the beginning of an annual global celebration of this age-old practice, revered for its benefits to both physical and mental health, and overall well-being.

What is meditation?

Meditation is an ancient practice that involves focusing one’s attention on the present moment. Rooted in religious, yogic, and secular traditions across cultures, meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. Today, it is embraced worldwide, transcending its spiritual origins to become a universal tool for personal well-being and mental health.

The most recognized definition of meditation generally describes it as a practice where an individual uses techniques such as mindfulness, focused attention, or concentrated thought to train the mind and achieve a state of mental clarity, emotional calmness, and physical relaxation.

There are diverse types of meditation, each offering unique approaches to achieving calm, clarity, and balance. Research underscores its ability to reduce stress, improve focus and emotional balance, alleviating anxiety and depression, and enhance sleep quality. It also contributes to better physical health, including lowering blood pressure and managing pain.

Technology has further expanded access to meditation, with apps and online platforms enabling individuals to practice anywhere and anytime.

Benefits of meditation

Beyond individual benefits, meditation fosters empathy, collaboration, and a sense of shared purpose, contributing to collective well-being. Celebrated for its universality, meditation is practiced across all regions of the world by people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the significant benefits of meditation, particularly mindfulness meditation. WHO’s discussions on stress management underscore the importance of learning coping mechanisms, such as meditation, to support mental and physical well-being.

According to WHO, meditation can be a powerful self-care tool to support treatment and enhance overall well-being, particularly in managing symptoms of anxiety. Incorporating mindfulness meditation into your daily routine, even for just a few minutes, can help you achieve a sense of calm and focus.

Additionally, WHO acknowledges the mental health benefits of practices like yoga, which often incorporate meditative elements. On the International Day of Yoga, WHO highlighted yoga’s contributions to lifelong health and well-being, emphasizing its role in promoting healthier populations and a more equitable and sustainable world.

World Meditation Day

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the General Assembly proclaimed 21 December as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Additionally, the General Assembly acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

Cultivating peace and unity through meditation

At the United Nations, meditation holds a special place, exemplified by the Meditation Room at UN Headquarters in New York. Opened in 1952 under the guidance of Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, this “room of quiet” symbolizes the essential role of silence and introspection in achieving global harmony. As Mr. Hammarskjöld put it, this house, dedicated to work and debate in the service of peace, “should have one room dedicated to silence in the outward sense and stillness in the inner sense.”

In times of global challenges, such as armed conflicts, climate crises, and rapid technological advancements, meditation offers a powerful means to cultivate peace, unity, and compassion. World Meditation Day reminds us of the importance of nurturing human consciousness to address these issues and create harmony within ourselves and our communities. By fostering inner peace through meditation, individuals contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable world for current and future generations.

Good health and well-being

Meditation is increasingly recognized for its contributions to mental health — a fundamental human right — and its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasize health and well-being as central to achieving sustainable development. Goal 3, “Good Health and Well-Being,” aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, addressing key challenges such as maternal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and access to essential medicines and vaccines. This target also highlights the importance of mental health, universal health coverage, and the reduction of health inequities to build resilient and inclusive societies.