India shows remarkable progress in malaria reduction: WHO

AMN / WEB DESK

World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that India has demonstrated remarkable progress in reducing malaria cases and associated mortality in the country, particularly in its high-endemic states. This was highlighted in the WHO’s World Malaria Report 2024.

The stakeholders gathered at a meeting in the UK Parliament complex this week, to reflect on the report’s findings and make the case that investing in ending malaria is the economically smart thing to do. During the meeting, the stakeholders praised the contributions of India’s community health workers, mostly women, who are effectively reducing malaria in remote areas. It was noted how community health workers in India, comprising mainly women, are reaching remote populations and significantly driving down malaria cases and deaths.

According to the report, nationwide, the number of estimated malaria cases in India has reduced from 6.4 million in 2017 to around 2 million cases in 2023, which is a remarkable 69 per cent decrease. Similarly, the estimated malaria deaths decreased from 11,100 to 3,500 during the same period which is a 68 per cent decrease.

The report observed that India exited the high burden to high impact HBHI group officially this year due to significant progress in reducing the malaria incidence and mortality observed in its high-endemic states.

The HBHI Initiative targets regions heavily impacted by malaria, mainly in Africa and parts of Asia, as Africa accounts for 95 per cent of global malaria deaths, with children being the most vulnerable.