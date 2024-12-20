Over 1.3 cr TB Cases Reported in India in Last 5 Years: Govt

Anupriya Patel

The government has said that over 1.3 Crore tuberculosis-TB cases have been reported across the country during the last five years. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

She also mentioned that around 1.06 crore people have been cured and treated. She said that the government has taken several steps to accelerate the decline of TB incidence and mortality. The Minister also informed that the National TB Elimination Programme is implemented under the aegis of the National Health Mission across the country. She also said that the Government is providing one thousand rupees per month through direct benefit transfer to patients under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana.

As per Global TB Report, 2024, the incidence of TB cases has reduced by 17.7 percent from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh population in 2023. The death of TB patients has also reduced by 21.4 percent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023.