1.44 Million Indian Children Miss All Vaccines: Lancet Study

India recorded 1.44 million “zero-dose” children in 2023—those who did not receive even a single dose of essential vaccines—ranking it second globally, according to the latest Global Burden of Disease Study published in The Lancet. The alarming figure underscores a significant gap in childhood immunisation and poses a serious threat to public health efforts.

Despite major strides in vaccine coverage over the past few decades, the study reveals that global immunisation progress has plateaued since 2010, leaving millions of children, particularly in India and South Asia, vulnerable to preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, and polio.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further deepened this crisis. Widespread disruptions to healthcare systems, reduced outreach services, and vaccine misinformation led to sharp declines in routine immunisation worldwide. Experts fear that without urgent corrective action, the world could miss the 2030 global immunisation targets, set under the WHO’s Immunization Agenda.

In India’s case, the high number of unvaccinated children reflects persistent inequities in access, cultural barriers, and regional disparities in healthcare delivery. Health experts are calling for localized, culturally sensitive strategies to rebuild trust, counter misinformation, and reach underserved communities—especially in rural and tribal areas.

Public health officials stress that strengthening frontline health services, improving data tracking, and community engagement are essential to reviving momentum. With its vast child population, India’s success in reducing zero-dose cases will be pivotal for the global immunisation landscape.

The report serves as a wake-up call: to protect children and achieve universal vaccine coverage, India must act swiftly and strategically at both national and grassroots levels.