Replacing Butter with Plant-Based Oils May Lower Risk of Premature Death: Study

HEALTH DESK

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine has found that higher butter consumption is linked to increased risk of death, while plant-based oils may significantly lower the risk of premature mortality.

The long-term study tracked more than 220,000 adults in the U.S. over a period of up to 33 years, analyzing dietary patterns and their association with death from various causes. The research aimed to resolve earlier mixed findings on the health effects of butter versus plant-based oils.

According to the findings, individuals with higher butter intake faced a 15% increased risk of total mortality. On the other hand, those who consumed more plant-based oils—such as olive, canola, and soybean oil—had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause. These oils were also associated with reduced risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease-related deaths.

Importantly, the study highlighted that simply replacing 10 grams of butter per day with an equivalent amount of plant-based oil could lead to a 17% drop in total and cancer-related mortality.

The researchers concluded that substituting butter with plant-based oils could offer a simple and effective strategy for improving long-term health outcomes and reducing the risk of early death.

Source:https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2831265