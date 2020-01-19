FreeCurrencyRates.com

NSA Ajit Doval meets Lankan President, discusses strategic ties

Image
NSA DOVAL WITH SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT GOTABAYA

WEB DESK

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to further strengthen cooperation to ensure maritime security in Indian Ocean region and sharing of intelligence inputs.

This was agreed at meeting of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his day-long visit to Colombo.

President Rajapksa tweeted that strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security and fostering of regional cooperation were some of the key points of discussion.

A press release added the cordial discussions included the two countries’ interest in better military to military cooperation, maritime security and inter-operability between Coast Guards.

“A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of #India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security & fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion”, said president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a tweet.

Mr Doval outlined the importance of reviewing maritime domain awareness concept between Sri Lanka, Maldives and India and to include other regional states as observers. India has already pledged assistance to Sri Lanka in intelligence gathering technology.

Establishing a Earth Co-ordinating Centre was also discussed and 50 million US dollar credit line to purchase equipment for the Sri Lankan military was promised as part of the defence cooperation.

The visit was part of continuing high level exchange between the two neighbours after Gotabaya was elected President last November.

Sri Lankan President made his maiden foreign visit to India followed by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visit last week. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to visit India early next week.

Sri Lanka occupies an important position in Indian Ocean region and has seen growing Chinese influence in past decade.

The new government has clarified that it will follow a neutral foreign policy and has invited investments from other countries including India.

