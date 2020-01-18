FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2020 10:47:00      انڈین آواز
Ad

Pakistan Supreme Court returns Musharraf’s petition against death sentence

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Pakistan’s Supreme Court has returned the petition of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf against his conviction and sentencing by a special tribunal with the objection that he is not allowed to appeal without surrendering to the law.

On Thursday, 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, approached the court to challenge the ruling of the special tribunal that had handed him death sentence on charges of high treason.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for Musharraf, submitted the 90-page petition in the top court. In the petition, the former president urged the Supreme Court to declare the special court ruling null and void.

According to media reports, the registrar office of the top court returned the appeal yesterday with the observation that it was settled principle of law that the convict should first surrender before filing an appeal.

The court gave one month time to remove the objection which meant that Musharraf should surrender within one month otherwise he would lose the right to file an appeal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in Rome Ranking Series

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after te ...

Sania Mirza wins women’s doubles title of WTA International trophy

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have won the women's doubles title of the WTA Internati ...

India and Australia to play third and decisive ODI match at Bengaluru tomorrow

In cricket, a coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face Australia in the third and d ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!