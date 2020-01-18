Pakistan Supreme Court returns Musharraf’s petition against death sentence



Pakistan’s Supreme Court has returned the petition of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf against his conviction and sentencing by a special tribunal with the objection that he is not allowed to appeal without surrendering to the law.

On Thursday, 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, approached the court to challenge the ruling of the special tribunal that had handed him death sentence on charges of high treason.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for Musharraf, submitted the 90-page petition in the top court. In the petition, the former president urged the Supreme Court to declare the special court ruling null and void.

According to media reports, the registrar office of the top court returned the appeal yesterday with the observation that it was settled principle of law that the convict should first surrender before filing an appeal.

The court gave one month time to remove the objection which meant that Musharraf should surrender within one month otherwise he would lose the right to file an appeal.