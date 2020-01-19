FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2020 01:52:40      انڈین آواز
Ad

India is safeguarding its interest, EAM S Jaishankar tells panel

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured a Parliamentary panel that India is safeguarding its interests in its neighbourhood.

The Minister was briefing members of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar described the briefing as an animated discussion on the neighbourhood and beyond and said that he has shared his thinking and assessment on contemporary issues.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, a member of the committee, said interactions were very meaningful, insightful and intense.

Congress leader and former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor described the meeting as lively.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao praised Dr. Jaishankar, saying that as an accomplished diplomat and a hugely successful minister, he fielded questions of all members with immaculate finesse, clarity and vision.

Besides Dr. Jaishankar, top officials of the Ministry including Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale and his successor Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present at the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in Rome Ranking Series

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after te ...

Sania Mirza wins women’s doubles title of WTA International trophy

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have won the women's doubles title of the WTA Internati ...

India and Australia to play third and decisive ODI match at Bengaluru tomorrow

In cricket, a coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face Australia in the third and d ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!