India is safeguarding its interest, EAM S Jaishankar tells panel

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured a Parliamentary panel that India is safeguarding its interests in its neighbourhood.

The Minister was briefing members of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar described the briefing as an animated discussion on the neighbourhood and beyond and said that he has shared his thinking and assessment on contemporary issues.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, a member of the committee, said interactions were very meaningful, insightful and intense.

Congress leader and former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor described the meeting as lively.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao praised Dr. Jaishankar, saying that as an accomplished diplomat and a hugely successful minister, he fielded questions of all members with immaculate finesse, clarity and vision.

Besides Dr. Jaishankar, top officials of the Ministry including Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale and his successor Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present at the meeting.